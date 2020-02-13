Today is Valentine’s Day. If you have a spouse, boyfriend, or girlfriend you had better, at least, given them a card. Better yet would be candy or a gift or two.

Although today is for expressing love for someone, that should be done three hundred sixty five days a year, this year, three hundred sixty six. We read in John 15:13, “Greater love has no one than this, that one would lay down his life for his friends.”

That is exactly what my wife, Nancy, has done for me. Following my massive stroke in 2012 she determined to be my sole caregiver at home. It meant, she knew, having no life of her own ever again. However, true to her marriage vows and love for me she has done just that, given up a life of her own for me.

An eternity of saying “thank you” would not be sufficient to adequately tell her how appreciative I am. I take a nap every afternoon, during which I write Nancy a love note which I give her when she puts me to bed for the night.

For those of you who are married, I suggest something similar, but the point of this article is that you express your love for your significant other all year long. Jesus did more than that for us by dying so that we could be with Him for all eternity.

— Submitted by Phil Bell, retired, pastor, University Baptist Church