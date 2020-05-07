Enjoy some scenery, peace and quiet in Rabbit Hash, Kentucky.



You are probably thinking, “Rabbit Hash? That is the name of a town?” There is a good explanation behind the name.



The story goes that this little town on the Ohio River was originally named Carlton. The name became a bit of an issue because the mail continually was mixed up with that for nearby Carrollton. So, the name was changed to Rabbit Hash.



According to some residents, the name originated during the flood of 1847 when the rising waters began chasing rabbits to higher ground. The rabbits became food for the residents that were flooded in. Another version of the story states that during Christmastime in 1847, residents watched buildings, lumber, trees, and their livestock and crops go down the river during a flood. They discussed what families would have for their holiday dinners, and that is when they turned to the large rabbit population and decided on rabbit hash.



According to townspeople, due to several floods many of the records for Rabbit Hash were destroyed, and with those records went much of the history of this unique little town. At one point, the Rabbit Hash General Store was totally underwater when flood waters measured more than 79 feet in 1937. The store was fortunate to have remained at a time when other buildings were destroyed.



The store has been in operation since 1831, and survived the flooding because it is anchored to the ground with iron rods. The store attracts a large number of visitors each year. It has antiques, Bybee Pottery, brooms made at Kentucky’s Berea College, handmade soaps, kitchen utensils, snacks, hand-woven towels and their own beer.



Another quirk of Rabbit Hash: The mayor is a dog. The first elected mayor was Goofy Borneman-Calhoun. He died in office when he was 16 years old. The tradition lives on with mayors like Junior Cochran, a black Labrador; Lucy Lou, a border collie; and Brynneth Pawltro, a pit bull.



The Sunday Music Behind the Stove concerts have been postponed at this time but are a popular event and something to watch for in future months. Weekends and holidays can get busy in this town without a stoplight. Check rabbithash.com for a schedule of events.



Immerse yourself in the small-town way of life by staying at the Old Hashienda. The rustic inn is in one of the historic buildings downtown. Visitors can sit on the porch with a cool drink, kick back and watch the riverboats pass by. There is only one 1,200-square-foot apartment available — complete with full kitchen and free Wi-Fi — so book early, especially if you are travelling to Rabbit Hash for an event. Call the General Store at 859-586-7744 or 859-640-9301.



There are plenty of things to do near Rabbit Hash if you would like to add other stops to your adventure. Visitors will find Big Bone Lick State Park in Union, where buffalo continue to roam; Red Wolf Sanctuary in Rising Sun, Indiana, across the river; and the Rising Sun Casino in Indiana.