FAIRBURY — Dale Allen and Sheryle Diane Atkins celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 6 with a family gathering. A family vacation to the Lake of the Ozarks, where the couple spent their honeymoon, is also planned for August.

Atkins and the former Sheryle Lee were married June 6, 1970, at the Fairbury United Methodist Church with the Rev. George Russel officiating. They are presently members of this church.

Their attendants were LaVonne Veatch Goodman and Pat Cole, sisters of the bride; Diana Kietzman and Melodee Ferguson, friends of the bride, and reception hostesses, Judy Rhoda, sister of the groom, and Donna Potter, sister of the bride. Serving the groom were Butch “Merle” Atkins, cousin, Michael Lee, brother of the bride, Tom Meiss and Oran Tucker, friends. Ring bearers were Todd Rhoda, nephew of the groom, and Steve Lee, nephew of the bride.

The couple has three sons, Chad (Courtney Ehrhardt), El Paso, Neil (Karin Stahl), Lexington, and Dean (Darcy Dempsey), Weston. They also have seven grandchildren, Cate and Chloe Atkins, Tyler and Eleana Atkins, and Kyrsten, Aubrey and Charlie Atkins.

Dale's career began as a sales representative for the Ciba-Geigy Chemical company in LaSalle, Marshal and Putnam counties, and Sheryle's teaching career began in the Streator school district. In 1973, they moved back to the Fairbury area and began farming in Weston where they eventually launched the Atkins' Seed Service business. They lived there for 37 years before moving to Fairbury. Sheryle retired from her education career after teaching several years in the Chenoa school district. Dale continues to farm and partner in the business.

Both enjoy their home, their family and friends, attending their grandchildren's events, serving God and the church, 4-wheeler adventures and winter trips to Florida.