CORNELL — Cornell Grade School recognized its students who earned honors in the classroom and who did not miss a day in class for the school year.

Making the honor roll in fifth grade were Alex Hansen, Bridget Hansen, Brianna Stipp and Ashton Sugars.

Named to the honor roll in sixth grade were Josie Gonis, Josie Hart, Zoey Pelletier, Lani Pinkerton, Clayton Thorson and Riley Wallace. Making the high honors list were Kaylee Delheimer, Marley Highland, Carleigh Pfaff, Austin Quick, Logan Ruddy, Branwen Sidfrids, Alexia White and Konnor White.

Honor roll students in seventh grade were Carter Gray, Toby Hansen, Blake Ruddy and Ayiana Sidfrids. Seth Jones and Calix Stout earned high honor roll status.

Aliyah Mattes and Gavin Sugars achieved high honor roll status in eighth grade. Making the honor roll were Mia Bailey, Trace Garzanelli, Kaydence mcKenna and Christopher White.

Those who had perfect attendance were Dylan Delheimer, Brookly Lyons and Trevor Rients in first grade, Jase Fortner in second grade, Abigail Rients and Brianna Schumm in third grade, Brooklyn Delheimer in fourth grade, Bridget Hansen in fifth grade, Zoey Pelletier in sixth grade and Caden Pelletier and Ayiana Sidfrids in seventh grade.