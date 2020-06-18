Ali Barton, a junior at Pontiac Township High School, was recently elected as one of the 2020-21 district lieutenant governors for the Illinois-Eastern Iowa District of Key Club International. She will be officially installed in the role at an upcoming Key Club District Board Meeting in Bloomington.

As a district lt. governor, Barton will direct the service and leadership efforts of Key Clubs in assigned high schools throughout Illinois and the 14 eastern counties of Iowa. She will also continue to be active with local service activities in the PTHS Key Club, where she has been a member since her freshman year. The PTHS Key Club is sponsored by the Kiwanis Club in Pontiac.

Key Club International is the world’s largest student-led organization providing its members with opportunities to perform service, build character and develop leadership. All Key Clubs around the world are sponsored by local Kiwanis Clubs.