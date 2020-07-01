The athletic trainers at OSF HealthCare Saint James–John W. Albrecht Medical Center are offering CompetitiveEDGE, a summer sports enhancement and acceleration program for area students in eight grade through high school.

The program includes pre- and post-testing to demonstrate results. Emphasis is on explosive plyometric training, footwork and functional strength. Small groups of no more than six athletes will meet three times a week at the Pontiac Recreation Center at 900 North Elm Street. Physical distancing will be enforced. Equipment will be sanitized between athletes.

The program will be offered July 9 through Aug. 14 for $135 per athlete.

The registration deadline is July 5, 2020. Interested persons should contact Ryan Darko at (309) 256-1898 or ryan.c.darko@osfhealthcare.org.