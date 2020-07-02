Kebab is a Turkish word meaning sword or skewer. According to tradition, the dish was invented by medieval soldiers who used their swords to grill meat over open-field fires. In Turkey, vegetables typically are cooked on a separate skewer.



Here are three of our favorites: The pork and veggie combo is summertime on a plate; rosemary and garlic turkey kebabs are a great way to utilize budget-friendly turkey tenderloin; finally, the pork, mushroom and onion version brings a rich earthiness to your dinner table.



When you prep the proteins and vegetables for the kebabs, cube them as close in size as possible to ensure even cooking. If using bamboo skewers, don’t forget to soak them in water for at least 30 to 45 minutes beforehand. For each of these recipes, the proteins need to reach an internal temperature of 165 degrees F.



PORK AND VEGGIE KEBABS

We’ll begin by preparing an original Lolly marinade recipe:

• 1/4 cup dark brown sugar

• 4 tablespoons pineapple juice

• 1/2 tablespoon granulated garlic

• 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 tablespoon rice wine vinegar

• 6 tablespoons Kikkoman roasted garlic teriyaki marinade

• 1 pound pork tenderloin



Combine all ingredients in a medium bowl. Cut a 1-pound pork tenderloin into 1-inch cubes. Refrigerate the pork in the marinade for a minimum of 3 hours. My favorite veggie choices are red and green bell peppers, cherry tomatoes and white onions. Alternating the pork and veggies, carefully thread onto the skewers.



Cook the kebabs on medium-high heat on the grill until the pork is cooked through and the veggies are tender. Carefully rotate the skewers as they cook. Adjust grill heat if needed.



ROSEMARY AND GARLIC TURKEY TENDERLOIN KEBABS

Two of my favorite flavors are used in this dish: garlic and rosemary. Garlic-infused olive oil, along with rosemary olive oil, can be purchased online or in specialty shops. A turkey breast tenderloin marinated overnight with a few sprigs of fresh rosemary and a few cloves of chopped fresh garlic is our starting point for this delicious meal.

• 1 pound turkey breast tenderloin

• 2 tablespoons garlic-infused olive oil

• 2 tablespoons rosemary olive oil

• 1 tablespoon chopped garlic

• 1 teaspoons salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 3 sprigs fresh rosemary



Place the turkey tenderloin in a large Ziploc bag or a glass bowl. Pour the olive oils over the turkey and turn to coat.

Top with fresh garlic, salt and pepper. Place the fresh rosemary on top and/or bottom of the turkey. Place in refrigerator for a few hours or overnight.



Choose whichever vegetables are in season. Some of my favorites are baby bella mushrooms, yellow onion, bell peppers, yellow squash, zucchini and cherry tomatoes.



Thread on skewers in whatever order you prefer. Preheat the gas grill or prepare a charcoal grill for cooking. Place skewers on grill and occasionally rotate as turkey and vegetables cook.



Place skewers on plates, drizzle with a little additional rosemary and/or garlic olive oil, and lightly salt and pepper before serving.



PORK, MUSHROOM AND ONION KEBABS

This marinade has what might seem an odd combination: black mission fig balsamic vinegar and garlic olive oil. On the contrary, this is a perfect pairing. The richness of the figs enhances the pork, and the subtle flavor of the garlic adds a lovely finishing note.

• 1 pound boneless pork loin, cut into 1-inch cubes

• 1/2 cup Black Mission Fig Balsamic Vinegar

• 1/3 cup Garlic olive oil

• 1/2 teaspoon salt

• 1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• 16 ounces white button mushrooms

• 1 medium yellow onion, cut into wedges



Add vinegar to medium bowl. Drizzle in the olive oil in a slow stream, while continually whisking. Add salt and pepper, and whisk to incorporate.



Place pork, mushrooms and onion in a large Ziploc bag. Pour in marinade and carefully seal. Refrigerate for 30 to 45 minutes.



Remove from refrigerator and carefully thread pork and vegetables onto skewers. Preheat gas grill on high heat and then lower the setting to medium-high.



Place skewers onto the grill. Close cover and let cook 5 to 7 minutes, then turn. Cook an additional 4 to 6 minutes, until pork is cooked through.



Laura Tolbert, also known as Fleur de Lolly, has been sharing recipes, table decor ideas and advice for fellow foodies and novices on her blog, fleurdelolly.blogspot.com, for more than eight years. She won the Duke’s Mayonnaise 100th Anniversary nationwide recipe contest for her Alabama White BBQ Sauce. You can contact her at facebook.com/fleurde.lolly.5, on Instagram, and at fleurdelolly@yahoo.com.