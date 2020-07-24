John and Mary Beth Duffy of rural Blackstone will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on July 25. Duffy and the former Mary Beth Weiland were married at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Rutland on July 25, 1970.

They are the parents of John A. and Daniel (Jill) Duffy, both of Dwight. They also have three grandchildren, Jack, Lilly and Joe Duffy.

He is engaged in farming and she is retired from the Illinois Department of Corrections.

Due to the coronavirus, there will be no celebration at this time but the couple is planning a trip at a later date.