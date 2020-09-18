I’ve been getting Chinese chives at the farmers market from a vendor named Nancy. She told me how to make a pancake, as she calls it, with egg, sesame oil and her scallion-sized chives.



Chive pancakes usually have some glutenous form of starch like flour or pancake mix. But Nancy’s version — from “northern China,” as she is — has none. While technically more an omelet than pancake, when it comes to Chinese chives, I do what Nancy says.



The only problem is the thing is so large, fragile and all-around floppy that a spatula alone can’t flip this disc.



I missed my chance to ask Nancy how she turns her pancake; probably something impossible with chopsticks. Before I knew it, I found myself with a sizzling pancake that I needed to invert, and I realized I had to take matters into my own wrists.



Flipping things in pans always seemed too risky, especially given the lack of any reward in my life before chive pancake, when every other round thing in a pan that I’d ever needed to turn over was small or sturdy enough that I could do it with a spatula or two. The chive pancake was different. Too big and delicate to turn, and too important to screw up.



When I realized as much, I knew that the time had finally come. There was no way around this moment but through it. The next thing I knew, I was cackling with surprise with a flipped chive pancake in my pan.



The trick, with pancake flipping as well as managing any other object in front of you that might be falling, is to bend your knees. Quickly.



Dropping down stops the clock for a moment, allowing you to keep the object in front of you and in reach, even as it accelerates toward earth. It allows you to wait for the pancake to rotate a full 180 degrees, before you stick that landing in your non-stick pan.



While a perfectly flipped chive pancake is a beautiful, impressive sight to behold, the most important thing is to simply catch the thing, even if it lands awkwardly on an edge, collapsing into a pile of chive scramble. Once you get the general feel for chive pancake, it will always be close to perfect.



In order to flip the pancake you need a round, relatively light pan with gently curved sides. A non-stick omelet pan is the lightest option, and makes it really easy. My stainless steel saucepan is almost as manageable.



Chive Pancake

Serves 1

• 1 teaspoon sesame oil

• 1 teaspoon olive oil

• 1 little bunch of chives (or scallions), about the diameter of a quarter, minced from the bottom up, until the point where the relatively thick stem peters into flat leaves

• 2 teaspoons butter

• 1 or 2 eggs, beaten

• 1 teaspoon soy sauce

• Pinch black pepper



Heat the oils in the pan on medium heat. Add the chopped chives and let them sizzle briefly, spreading them evenly around the pan with a spatula. Add half the butter to the middle. When it’s melted turn the heat to high, wait 10 seconds, pour the egg right into the middle where the butter was, and then circle it out as evenly as possible to cover the pan. Don’t hold the egg bowl upside down very long, because you will want to save a little beaten egg for a step I call “pancake repair.”



Once the edges get sharp, prepare to flip the pancake. It must be completely unstuck from the pan, so shake the pan forward and back, left right left, trying to get it to slide loose. If you can’t break it free like that, use a spatula to lift the edges or any sticky spots in the middle that are keeping it from sliding. If it breaks at all during this unsticking process, repair the damage with leftover egg mix.



Once the pancake is loose, keep the pan moving underneath it, in a swirling motion. With the bottom loose and top still soupy, sprinkle the soy sauce and black pepper evenly and place the rest of the butter in the middle of the pancake top, which is about to be the bottom. Turn off the stove, step away, get balanced, and flip it.



Don’t launch the pancake into orbit. Two to six inches above the pan is fine, assuming you bend your knees, keeping your back straight, watching the floating pancake slowly rotate 180 degrees.



Stick the landing, and then let bleat a vigorous “Ha!” Quickly free any pieces of the edge that may be folded and tucked under. Repair any damage with leftover egg mixture.



If you don’t have the confidence to try flipping it, just use a spatula or two to fold it in half like a normal omelet, and turn off the heat.



Put the pan back on the hot burner, but don’t turn it back on. The pancake is cooked. Give it 30 seconds to rest and set up, and slide the finished pancake onto a plate. Serve with soy sauce.