In this Pennsylvania borough of just over 1,500 residents, visitors will find a main street that is lined with beautiful, historic mansions built by railroad tycoons, bankers, lumbermen and entrepreneurs of the 1800s.



Victorian Smethport is tucked away in the scenic hills of the Pennsylvania Wilds. Located on U.S. 6, the town was founded in 1807 and was named after Raymond and Theodore de Smeth, who were Dutch bankers.



Smethport has the coldest recorded temperature ever in Pennsylvania. It is considered to be one of the coldest towns in the contiguous United States. However, visitors receive a warm welcome from the residents of this historic town.



In the center of town is Hamlin Lake. As one resident said, the lake is like the heart of the town, where residents and visitors gather for picnics, kayaking, canoeing and fishing in the warmer months. The lake was built in 1823 by John Applebee to power his saw for the mill. The lake is named after the Hamlin family as they donated the land to be used as a park. After suffering severe damage by Hurricane Agnes in 1972, the park has been revitalized and is the center of the borough for a walk, a time to sit and relax, or a time to play.



The scenic hills surrounding the town are active year-round with bikers and hikers making use of the many trails. When the snow flies, snowmobilers come from near and far to take on the hills.



Mansions of the era line Main Street as visitors drive into town on the historic route. A self-guided walking tour of the historic Mansion District offers the stories of those who lived and worked in Smethport and its strong Dutch heritage. It is the perfect place to visit for history and architectural buffs, with more than 30 mansions constructed in the 1830s. Start by picking up a map at the kiosk in front of the McKean County Courthouse and Bucktail Civil War Monument. Designed by the St. Johnsbury Granite Co. in Vermont, it is a tribute to the Bucktail Regiment formed at that location in 1861. The Bucktails were known as sharpshooters. They have quite a history to follow for those interested in the Civil War. At times, reenactors honor the Bucktails at the courthouse.



Spend some time at the Old Jail Museum. The jailhouse was updated in 2003 and is known as the sixth haunted place in the commonwealth. It is a place to shop in the general store and bravely take a tour of the dungeon. It is said that there is a resident ghost, Ralph Crossmire. The museum guides are filled with local history knowledge. Be sure to check the days and times for the museum as it is closed during some winter months. Call 814-887-5142.



In Smethport visitors will find historic St. Luke’s Episcopal Church. Completed in 1892, its English Gothic architecture stands out among the historic homes of Main Street. In the early years, most of the homeowners were members of the church.



Take a break for lunch or dinner at Corner Bistro & Pizza Co., within walking distance of comfortable bed and breakfasts and the mansion walk. If you are an onion ring aficionado, the Corner Onion Reds cannot be beat. It is a mound of red onions sliced thin, hand breaded and fried.



More unique facts about Smethport: Many of the mansions were built as wedding gifts. The popular magnetic children’s toy Wooly Willy was invented in the town. The first automated bowling pin setter was invented here in 1906.



Smethport is a must-see when in the Alleghany Mountain area. Go to visitanf.com for more information.