OSF HealthCare Saint James-John W. Albrecht Medical Center has earned a Clean Facility Certificate from the Association for the Health Care Environment (AHE).

AHE, the recognized authority in health care environmental services, and professional membership group of the American Hospital Association, released the Pathways to Clean certificate program as a resource for members and the environmental services community at large in response to COVID-19.

OSF HealthCare Saint James completed the Pathways to Clean certificate program which includes training and education content related to COVID-19, infection prevention strategies, cleaning, disinfection, sanitation, emerging pathogens, and preparedness for biological events. OSF HealthCare Saint James has affirmed their commitment to hospital grade clean, and assuring patients, staff, and guests that their facility is hygienically clean and safe.

