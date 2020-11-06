The Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County will be hosting its annual event, "The Taste of Livingston County," this year on Saturday, Nov. 14, from 6 to 8 p.m. However, the event will be held virtually in compliance with COVID pandemic guidelines.

"We are moving ahead with the event because it’s very popular in the community, and our largest fundraiser, but we wanted to make sure the evening was safe while still having fun," said Boys & Girls Club of Livingston County Chief Executive Officer Jodi Martin.

Martin says the event will be hosted on Facebook and have a line-up of pre-recorded and live segments including silent and live auctions. The ticket price is $30 per person, which includes a "brown bag" of goodies filled with coupons, treats and other surprises that can be picked up the Friday and Saturday of the event. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.bgcolc.org

"We’ve had to be creative this year since the event is being held online and we can’t wait to unveil some of the surprises we have planned," said Martin. "Throughout the pandemic, the Boys & Girls Clubs have continued to serve the families and children in our community, and we need our supporters more than ever to help us as we continue to make a difference every day."

The 2020 event is being presented by The Brandt Foundation. Additional sponsors include Dave’s Supermarket, Pontiac RV, Fairbury Furniture, Bank of Pontiac, Dimond Bros. Insurance, Gray’s Garage and Popejoy Plumbing, Heating and Electric. Sponsorships for the event are still available from $200 to $1,000.

For more information about Taste of Livingston County, including information on sponsorship or tickets, please call Allison at (815) 842-3089 or visit www.bgcolc.org.