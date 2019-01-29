The Mercer County Courthouse will be closed Wednesday, January 30, 2019 due to adverse weather conditions. If you had a court appearance scheduled for this date, you will receive a notice in the mail within a week for a new court date to appear.

KRISTIN RELANDER

MERCER COUNTY CIRCUIT CLERK