Tonight's Girls Basketball Regional games have been postponed. We will be making them up tomorrow night at the same scheduled times.

IHSA CLASS 2A

Girls BASKETBALL REGIONAL

HOSTED BY MERCER COUNTY HIGH SCHOOL

Welcome to Mercer County High School for the 2019 Class 2A Girls Basketball Regional. I have attached all of the important information for next week’s tournament.

Game Schedule:

Monday, February 4th, 2019

Game 1 at 7:00 pm – Mercer County (Home) VS Rockridge (Away)

Wednesday, February 6th, 2019

Game 2 at 6:00 pm – Riverdale (Home) VS Winner of Game 1 (Away)

Game 3 at 7:30 pm – Alleman (Home) VS Orion (Away)

Thursday, February 7th, 2019

3 Point Shootout at 5:30 pm

Game 5 at 7:00 pm – Winner of Game 2 VS Winner of Game 3

Uniforms:

The highest rated seed will wear white uniforms. The lower seed will wear dark uniforms.

Pre-Game Procedure:

A 15-minute warm-up prior to the start of each game will be on the clock. For Game 5/Championship, a 15-minute warm-up prior to the start of the game will be 5 minutes following the conclusion of the Three-Point Showdown. All line-ups are due to the scorer’s table at least 10 minutes prior to game time.

Official Basketball:

The Wilson basketball shall be used in the state tournament series. Game balls will be provided by Wilson Sporting Goods and the IHSA. Only the state-issued Wilson brand basketball will be used for games. Basketballs used for warm-ups will be supplied by Mercer County High School. Do not bring basketballs with you to the tournament.

Awards and Advancement:

The winner of the Mercer County Girls’ Basketball Regional will receive a plaque and the game ball immediately following the championship game. The winning team will advance to play the winner of the Spring Valley Hall Regional at Oregon High School on Monday, February 11th at 6:00 pm.

Ticket Information

The ticket prices for the Regional have been set by the IHSA at $5.00. Doors will open 1 hour prior to the first game, and sections of bleachers will be established for the various competing schools.

Pass Gate

All teams need to enter through the main high school entrance. Buses need to park in north parking lot of the high school. All pass list information must be submitted to Andrew Hofer at Friday, February 1st, 2019. Please fill this out via the IHSA website at:ऀ

ऀhttps://www.ihsa.org/documents/forms/general_pass_gate_list.pdf

You may email to hofera@mercerschools.org or fax to 309-582-5920.

Parking

All buses will unload at the circle drive of the high school. After unloading, all buses should park in the far corner of the north parking lot. With the number of people expected to attend the regional, parking space is limited. Please instruct your fans not to block any entrances/exits, buses or other cars in. Officials may park in the circle drive.

Locker Rooms

Each team will have their own locker room. Upon arrival, each team will be escorted to their locker room. Mercer County High School will not be responsible for the loss of any valuables.

Hospitality Room

A hospitality room will be available for visiting coaches, administrators, bus drivers, and media personnel. The hospitality room will be located in room 105 down the main student hallway. Students will not be allowed in the hospitality room, this includes team managers.

Rules of Conduct

The IHSA sets forth rules regarding the use of signs, banners, and noisemakers. Artificial noisemakers will not be allowed into the facility. Please refer to the Terms and Conditions for specific information regarding conduct.

Trainer

There will be a certified athletic trainer on site for all of the sectional games. The training room will also be available for taping or ice needs.

Other Information

Please review the 2018-2019 Girls Basketball Manual for the complete Terms & Conditions for all tournament series competition. The link can be found at:

https://www.ihsa.org/documents/bkg/2018-19/school-manual.pdf

Andrew Hofer, Athletic Director

School: 309-582-2223

Email: hofera@mercerschools.org