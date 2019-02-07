Tonight's Regional Game has been postponed due to the weather. We will play the game and have the 3 point shootout tomorrow night and the events will take place at Mercer County Junior High in Joy, IL. The gym is the old Westmer High School gym and meets all NFHS qualifications to host a postseason event. It is a pretty neat old-school gym.
5:30 PM: 3 Point Shootout
7:00 PM: Regional Championship
Mercer County Junior High School
203 N Washington St,
Joy, IL 61260
