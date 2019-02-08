Mercer County High School will host a community blood drive from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 28 at 1500 College Ave, inside Gym.

To donate, please contact Amy Degelman at (309) 582-2223 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 1582 to locate the drive.

Mercer County High School will host a community blood drive from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm on Thursday, February 28 at 1500 College Ave, inside Gym.

To donate, please contact Amy Degelman at (309) 582-2223 or visit www.bloodcenterimpact.org and use code 1582 to locate the drive.

Donor Eligibility Criteria: Potential donors must be at least 17 years of age (16 with parental permission form available through www.bloodcenter.org) and weigh more than 110 pounds. A photo I.D. is required to donate. For questions about eligibility, please call the Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center at (800) 747-5401. Donors who last gave blood on or before 1/3/19 are eligible to give at this drive.

About Blood Donation: Blood donation is a safe, simple procedure that takes about 45 minutes to one hour. Individuals with diabetes or controlled high blood pressure may be accepted as eligible donors.

About MVRBC: ABOUT MVRBC: Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center is the provider of blood and blood components to more than 90 hospitals in Illinois, Iowa, Missouri and Wisconsin. In your area, MVRBC is the exclusive provider to Genesis Health System, OSF Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, OSF St. Mary Medical Center, UnityPoint Health - Quad Cities.