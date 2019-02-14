It was a tough physical game throughout, but it was too much of Peoria Quest’s Isaiah Brown in the second half where he scored 17 of his game high 20 points.

It was a tough physical game throughout, but it was too much of Peoria Quest’s Isaiah Brown in the second half where he scored 17 of his game high 20 points. The Little Giants did put three players in double digits but would still fall short in a 53-46 non-conference defeat.



Canton dropped to 3-17 on the season, while Quest improved to 14-9.



The Little Giants played well in the first half and all but shut down the 6-foot, 6-inch Brown.



Jake Smith started it all off with a three and followed that shortly with a short jumper for another basket. Caleb Miller then hit a long three for the early 9-4 Canton lead. Garrett Brant finished up the scoring for the Little Giants in the quarter with consecutive baskets. But the Gators would tie the game at 13 after a three by Tre Ashby and a late bucket by David Wilder, sending the game to the second quarter.



Canton continued its good play on both ends of the floor in the second quarter. With the game still tied at 13, Brant hit the three for the Canton lead. Smith followed by dropping in a three of his own for the 19-13 Canton lead early in the quarter.



Don Gayton tried to keep his Gators team in the ballgame with a basket, but Miller got it right back with a basket just after two free throws by Kaleb Owens, putting Canton up 23-15 with 4:27 left to play in the quarter.



Canton then went just over two minutes without a field goal before Owens hit a basket. Meanwhile Canton’s defense limited the Gators to just two field goals on only 10 shots in the quarter. The Little Giants would head to the third quarter with the 25-18 lead.



After a basket by Owens and a three by Brant, Canton held the 30-22 lead with 5:06 left in the quarter.



It would be at this point where Peoria’s Brown would come into play.



The Gators would go on a 10-0 run, with Brown picking up eight of the 10 points for the 32-30 lead with 1:40 to play in the third. Luke Miller then hit a three to put Canton back up, 33-32. DQ Gilbert’s basket gave the lead right back to Peoria, but Smith gave the lead right back to Canton at 35-34 heading into the final quarter.



The Gators grabbed the advantage again early in the quarter before Brant connected on another three for the two-point Canton lead. Brown tied the game at 38 which was followed by Ricco Dixon who got the basket and the free throw on the foul. And with 5:36 left in the contest Peoria Quest now had the 41-38 lead of which they would never relinquish.



Canton’s Owens would pick up two baskets and a couple of free throws down the stretch. Canton would pull to within four at 50-46, but only had 17 seconds to work with from there. Peoria would finish it at the free throw line with Brown hitting 2-of-2 late, wrapping up the seven-point victory.



Canton would have three players score in double figures with Owens leading the way with 14. Brant followed with 13, Smith 11, Caleb Miller five and Luke Miller with three.