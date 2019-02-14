During the Fulton County Board meeting Tuesday evening, Missy Towery, Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, highlighted the Partnership's recent activity.

During the Fulton County Board meeting Tuesday evening, Missy Towery, Executive Director of the Spoon River Partnership for Economic Development, highlighted the Partnership’s recent activity.



Towery introduced SRPED’s new executive assistant and marketing/tourism director, Amanda Woodruff.



A Fulton County Outdoors Committee has also been established, and a stakeholders meeting will be held at the end of February. Also during this meeting a website, www.fultoncountyoutdoors.org, developed by Woodruff, will be unveiled.



Towery reported that marijuana dispensary Nature’s Grace and Wellness, located near Vermont, is planning on expanding which will create 30 to 55 new jobs.



Nature’s Grace and Wellness has shown interest in the former ethanol plant as a site for expansion. A glycerin refinery business has also expressed interest in the site as well, Towery noted.



Towery said SRPED is answering questions and providing information to these interested parties, but noted that it is exciting that two businesses are interested in the site.



Additionally, Towery reported that SRPED and Spoon River College will be holding their annual Business Institute March 8, and that the Kencor Ethnic Foods plant, which recently opened in Canton, is searching for commercial fishermen.



Towery also provided board members with nomination forms for a grant for brownfield sites and encouraged them to fill out the forms if there are brownfield sites in their community.



During the meeting, Fulton County Board members heard public comments from Chris Helle, of Fulton County ESDA and the 911 Board, as well.



Helle said the county has seen several instances of severe weather the past two months and wanted to highlight the behind-the-scenes work the Sheriff’s Department has done to keep residents safe.



Helle also commended Treasurer Staci Mayall, Administrative Comptroller Audra Miles and County Clerk Jim Nelson for the work they do to keep the county’s budget on track and maintaining a positive attitude.



Furthermore, board members also heard from Mayall, who said that next year tax payers will have the option of having their tax bills emailed to them, which will save a substantial amount of money in postage.



Mayall said the system will have a checks and balance in place, such as electronic proof that individuals have in fact received and read the email and if emails are bounced back, that person’s tax bill will then be mailed.



Additionally, Mayall announced that she worked with the state’s comptroller to establish the Bank on Project initiative, which assists individuals who do not have banking.