MACOMB — A man stopped Tuesday for driving on a suspended license was found to have a warrant for a number of drug-related charges.

On Tuesday, February 12 at approximately 3:24 p.m., 33-year-old suspect Benjamin Carlock was stopped on Adams St. by police when they noticed him driving with a suspended driver’s license.

Upon being stopped, Carlock lied about who he was. Carlock was charged with driving with a suspended license and obstructing justice. Carlock also had a warrant with several previous charges, including three counts of manufacturing/delivery of a controlled substance and three counts of possession of a controlled substance.

Carlock has a previous criminal record involving the delivery or manufacturing of schedule I or II narcotics. He is currently being held in the McDonough County Jail.



