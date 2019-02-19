The future looks bright for those involved with the Pontiac FFA chapter.

Sydney Schneeman has been to the National FFA Convention for two years in a row and also attended chapter exchanges. She has discovered plenty of leadership opportunities through the organization.

“I’ve actually found my passion for agriculture through FFA and want to continue into an agricultural career when I grow up,” Schneeman said during Saturday’s Pontiac FFA auction.

Fellow member Samantha Johns also enjoys her time with FFA, participating in parliamentary procedure and livestock judging.

“I enjoy getting to meet new people and exploring new pathways in the agriculture industry,” said Johns.

The 12th annual fundraiser in the PTHS commons and auditorium included a silent auction, pork chop and ribeye dinner and live auction with proceeds benefiting the chapter and alumni.

“This helps us to support our mission of building premiere leadership, personal growth and career success within our students,” explained FFA advisor Jesse Faber. “Our hope from the very beginning was that this would be a night that was more about fun and coming together and that worked as a fundraiser too.”

Those attending the annual fundraiser have a chance to not only help the students, but to interact with them as well.

“We couldn’t do this without the support of our parents and alumni,” said PTHS ag teacher and FFA advisor Parker Bane. “We have some folks that are just former students that come back and help and we have some folks that are parents.”

This year’s Pontiac FFA achievements include the Banker’s Plaque winner, an expansion of Ag in the Classroom projects, a new website launch and seven state degree recipients.