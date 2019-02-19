BY ROBERT BESKOW

Times Sports Editor

WAYNE CITY — The NCOE Fighting Cardinals overcame a slow start to post a 53-47 win over the Waltonville Spartans to move into the semi-finals of the Wayne City Class 1A Regional.

NCOE went over six minutes at the start without scoring, and were trailing 10-0 when CJ Richardson made a corner 3-pointer to break the drought.

As cold as they were in the first quarter, the Cardinals came out on fire in the second. They scored the first eight points of the quarter, tying the game at 11-11 on a jumper by Jack Riggs. NCOE went on to outscore the Spartans 18-8 in the period, with Joe Melton providing a spark with six points on the offensive end and a couple of big blocks on defense.

Both teams fought hard in the third quarter, with players diving on the floor for loose balls as the teams battled on each possession.

NCOE threatened to pull away in the fourth but Waltonville was able to reel them back in and make it a one-point game late. The Cardinals got a big steal and a basket from Trey Simmons and were able to put the game away with excellent free throw shooting in the final two minutes.

“To make all those free throw at the end is a testament to our players fortitude,” said NCOE Coach Jim Tucker.

The Cardinals will meet Woodlawn in Wednesday’s semi-final.

1 2 3 4 T

WV 11 6 8 22 47

NCOE 3 18 8 24 53

WV - Reagan Newell 16, McKendal Malone 12, Zack Webb 11, Jacob Tucker 3, Dillon Banach 3, Jaxon Haley 2.

NCOE - Jack Riggs 16, Joe Melton 14, CJ Richardson 7, Trey Simmons 5, Ty Money 4, Colton O’Neal 4, Brandon Skaggs 3.