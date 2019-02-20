Mary Sue Ely, 69, of Crest Hill, formerly of Dwight, passed away at 12:16 p.m. Monday, Feb. 18, 2019, at Presence St. Joseph Hospital in Joliet.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday at Hager Memorial Home in Dwight. Burial will be in Oaklawn Cemetery in Dwight follow the services.

Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of services Saturday at the funeral home.

Mary Sue was born Sept. 29, 1949, in Streator, the daughter of LeRoy and Mary Jane (Lewis) Anderson. She married John Ely on April 8, 1972. He survives in Crest Hill.

She is also survived by daughter, Amy Ely of Crest Hill; son, Eric (Christy) Ely of Knoxville, Tenn.; two grandchildren, Addy Ely and Harper Ely; brothers, Jim (Donna) Anderson of Dwight, Lee (Mary) Anderson of Dwight, Tom (Molly) Anderson of Dwight; sisters, Connie Kinkade of Malden, Janice (David) Murphy of Dwight; brother-in-law, Ron (Carol) Ely of Humble, Texas; and many nieces and nephews.

Her parents; a son, Brian John Ely; sister, Martha Hooker; brother, Kenny Anderson; and brothers-in-law, Jim Hooker and Brad Kinkade preceded her in death.

Mary Sue worked at the Fox Center over the years as an aide and also worked for the dime store in Dwight. She was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ in Dwight and the Danish Brotherhood.

Mary Sue enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Her hobbies included baking with her granddaughters, vacationing in Florida and playing on her Kindle.

Memorials in her honor may be made to the American Heart Association.

