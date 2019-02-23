From time to time I like to get out all my old nature journals and look them over. I couldn’t tell you how many of these things that I have.

From time to time I like to get out all my old nature journals and look them over. I couldn’t tell you how many of these things that I have. I have countless notebooks in various stages of wear, some completely full, others no more than half full. I would go days, writing every day, then I could go days where hardly a word was written. I’m not sure why I just didn’t fill up one notebook entirely before starting the next, but I didn’t. I just started writing in another and it went on from there. The journals are filled with fishing trips, nature walks, travels, etc. It was however the fishing notebook that got me started in journal writing. I kept track of everything about the fishing trip. Then one day I had a lightbulb go off telling me to start writing down all my other outdoor adventures as well.



The fishing journal was just that, a journal made specifically for keeping track of fishing trips. I was very young when I came across this journal but just can’t recall exactly how I found it. I believe it came from one of those book clubs that they once had way back in the day. Remember those? The one I was a member was an outdoorsman club. If I remember correctly you could get several books free or at least next to nothing and your only obligation was to buy two more at regular club prices within the next year. There were books on fishing, hunting, wildlife etc. I couldn’t tell you how many books I purchased from this club, many of which, if not all, I still have today.



In that fishing journal, or diary if you wish, there were specific lines for weather, baits used, fish caught, fish sizes (yes, I did measure everything too), fish kept, fish released, etc. I couldn’t believe that something like this existed. Now, I look at it and still get a thrill. Some of those days I still remember, others I don’t. There was one day in particular when I caught 75 bullheads at Canton Lake. Most were tossed back but I did keep several. It’s fun to go back to those times, especially when some of those times were over forty years ago!



My other journals were not intended to only put down special memories but just a general recap of the day spent out in the wilds. There were many exciting things that happened and some, not so exciting.



I especially enjoy reading about some of my past trips, especially those to Montana. All trips to Montana are special for sure, but if I had to pick a favorite it would have to be my first time visiting. I was in my early twenties and at that time the furthest I had ever driven by myself was Peoria. Now, I was set to drive twenty-some hours to southwest Montana.



Needless to say, I was a bit nervous and excited too. Everything was pretty mundane until I hit the Badlands and then my entire world changed. And then came the Black Hills, changing matters even more. And then came Montana and my peak of happiness.



It would also be the first time I had ever slept in my rig at a rest stop. It was a bit scary and I can’t recall how much sleep I got, I’m sure not much, but it was enough to get me to Montana the following day. It’s amazing to reflect on that first night at a rest stop, and now, how many countless hours I have slept at them since.



Keep in mind as well that this was back in the day when there were no cell phones. I would pack along several quarters to make calls from a phone booth. I call it a phone booth but there was actually no “booth” in it. Just a phone on a pole basically, way out in the middle of the rest stop. I believe you received two minutes for a dollar. And let me tell you, calling home in the early Spring in the middle of South Dakota is a very windy and cold experience.



Start keeping journals, if anything it will be fun for your children or grandchildren to read. I hope mine do.



*** Throwback photo of myself and my buddy Dwight. They used this in the advertising for our photo show at Dickson Mounds. We were having a hard time with this, but our best guess is about twenty-five years ago. We were down somewhere down in the Illinois River bottoms. Make sure that you stop by and see us this Sunday for our meet and greet at Dickson Mounds. Grab some food and wine, look at the photos and talk a bit. We will be there from 1-3 p.m.



*** The photo of the Snipe in the snow was from last year on April 9. Looks like we had a little snow. So, I wouldn’t get to excited about Spring just yet.



*** I believe it was the last week in February last year when we estimated that there were over 500,000 snow geese at Emiquon. The weather was nice then, as compared to this year, and we had open water as well.



*** The snow geese are arriving right now so look for the numbers to really build in the coming days.