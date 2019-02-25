The Jasper County Health Department offers the only local Risk Education classes each month, with rotating day and evening classes. DUI Risk Education is for persons who have received a Level l or Level ll DUI and are seeking to get their driving privileges re-instated.

The next available class is scheduled for May. Classes will be offered in the afternoon hours on Tuesday, May 14th through Friday, May 17th, 2019 from 2:00pm–4:30pm. July classes will be offered in the morning hours on Tuesday, July 16th through Friday, July 19th, 2019 from 9:00am – 11:30am. Although pre-registration is not required, it will guarantee you a spot in the class. Participants who did not complete their DUI evaluation with Jasper County Health Department must bring a copy with them. Participants should be prepared to pay the fee of $110, in cash, before the first day of class begins.

The instructors for the course will be Caitlin Chapman, BA, CADC, MHP, Addictions Counselor.

To register for the class, or for more information about DUI or counseling services, please call:

Jasper County Health Department

(618) 783-4154



