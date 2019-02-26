The Lewistown Community High School Jazz Showcase will be held Sunday, March 17, 5 p.m. at Lewistown High School.

The concert will feature the Lewistown Jazz Ensemble, a group of 20 students who rehearse outside of class time.



The showcase will include special guests, The Central Illinois Jazz Train.



Tickets are $10 for show and dessert. They are available from any band member or the LCHS jazz ensemble. Proceeds from the event are used for expenses of the Jazz Ensemble, such as entry fees and music.