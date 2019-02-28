Galva finishes 4-3 in meet; Mercer County wins title with 7-0 record

The questions ranged from pop culture to mathematics that required putting pencil to paper, and Mercer County emerged as the undefeated champions in the Lincoln Trail Conference Scholastic Bowl meet held Saturday at Black Hawk College’s East Campus.

The Golden Eagles finished with a perfect 7-0 record in tournament play, followed by ROWVA second at 5-2 and Cambridge third at 4-3. Rounding out the team results were Galva at 4-3, Annawan and West Central 3-4, Stark County 2-5 and Wethersfield 0-7. Three schools — AlWood, Princeville and United — did not participate in the meet. Nick Gainey of Cambridge topped the individual standings in the LTC meet, followed by Max Santiago of Mercer County, Isaac Asplund of ROWVA, Chase Weber of Galva, Elena Haffner of West Central, Wesley Stewart of West Central, Alex Johnson of Annawan, Bryce Selman of ROWVA, Josh Sims of Annawan and Eli Asplund of ROWVA.

The total team scores on the day were Mercer County 2,290, ROWVA 2,150, Galva 1,760, Cambridge 1,710, West Central 1,700, Stark County 1,390, Annawan 1,370 and Wethersfield 510.