LEWISTOWN-At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Kid’s Day program will be “Wild & Crazy… Things from the Museum Collections.”

LEWISTOWN-At Dickson Mounds Museum on Saturday, March 23 from 1 to 3 p.m., the Kid’s Day program will be “Wild & Crazy… Things from the Museum Collections.” The Public is welcome to view a variety of artifacts from the Illinois State Museum’s collections, including various, rare mammal taxidermy mounts, shark jaws, whale bones and exotic insects. Participants may enjoy fun, hands-on arts and crafts to take home.

Kid’s Day programs at Dickson Mounds Museum are geared toward children ages five and up with an adult. Registration is not required. Admission is free; donations are appreciated.

The Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds is located between Lewistown and Havana off Illinois Routes 78 and 97. The museum is open free to the public from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day. Tours and special programs are available for groups with reservations. For more information, call 309-547-3721 or TTY 217-782-9175. Also visit us on Facebook at Illinois State Museum-Dickson Mounds or online at the Dickson Mounds link on the Illinois State Museum website at www.illinoistatemuseum.org.