March 1, 2019 (Effingham, IL) -- J&J Ventures Gaming announces the launch of the Jim and Kay Jansen Scholarship for the 2019-2020 school year. This scholarship has aided over 15 students who have chosen St. Anthony High School to further their education. The scholarship covers 100% of tuition and fees for four years for incoming freshman attending St. Anthony High School who do not advance from St. Anthony Grade School. Six scholarships will be awarded to students who are accepted and registered for the upcoming school year.

The purpose of the scholarship is to broaden the appeal of St. Anthony High School culture and curriculum. The scholarship awards will be limited to no more than two students from any one grade school or junior high school.

According to managing director of J&J Ventures, Bob Willenborg, “The Jansen family has been involved philanthropically their entire lives. Their grandchildren have had wonderful experiences at St. Anthony High School and they would like as many students as possible to have the opportunity to experience the St. Anthony High School culture and curriculum. This scholarship opportunity allows students to join the St. Anthony High School family without financial concerns.”

More information and applications for the scholarship can be found at jjventures.com, stanthony.com, or picked up at the St. Anthony Parish offices located at 101 E. Virginia Avenue in Effingham, IL. Applications are due by May 1, 2019 and must be turned into the St. Anthony Parish office or emailed to Carrie Koenig at ckoenig@stanthony.com.

J&J Ventures Gaming actively gives back both time and money to events, organizations, and charities in the areas they serve. A share of the gaming earnings is dedicated to this purpose as part of J&J’s commitment to being an active and responsible member of our communities.

J&J Ventures Gaming, headquartered in Effingham, IL, is a licensed terminal operator and has been a family-owned and operated entertainment business since 1929. The ownership group of J&J Ventures Gaming, Bob Willenborg, Jack Jansen, and Kay Jansen focuses its charitable giving on child development, education, and life-long learning. To learn more about J&J Ventures Gaming, visit www.jjventures.com.



