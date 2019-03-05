Richland County 4-H is celebrating 4-H week during the week of March 4th – March 10th. A while back Richland County started celebrating 4-H week differently than when the National 4-H does. Normally the National 4-H week is during the month of October. Richland County started celebrating a local week during the first week of March. Richland County has 8 traditional clubs and 4 cloverbud clubs. A traditional club is made up of 8 to 18 year olds and a cloverbud club is make up of 5-7 year olds. Richland County has around 220 members and 40 adult members. Richland County 4-H has been a learning experience for many families. The activities that has been planned for the week are:

Monday – Athletic Night

Tuesday – Electric Safety

Wednesday – Family Night/ Wear a 4-H shirt to school

Thursday – Game and Movie Night

Friday – Dodgeball

Saturday – Star Studio

Sunday – Road Rally



There are many clubs throughout the County:

Olney-In Town Area

Builders of the Future

1st Sat. @ 9:30 AM/Extension Office

Crazyhorse

2nd Sun. @ 2:00 PM/Z Bar Ranch

Crazyhorse meets the second Sunday of every month at The Z Bar Ranch, Claremont, IL at 2 pm. For instruction on any projects the members are taking. Our primary focus is on horse instruction, the care, the tack and safety around the horses. We have members taking, Dog, Cat, Rabbit, Visual Arts, Welding, Woodworking, 4-H Cooking, Small Engine, Electricity, Scrapbooking, Photography, Sport Fishing and Creative Writing! We welcome all new members that would like to join our club.

Hilltoppers

2nd weekend @ 4:00/Ext. Office/Ebenezer Church

The current leaders of the Hilltoppers are Ken and Terry Fleming and Lisa Pampe. The club has 38 members, including three who are completing their 11th and last year of 4-H membership--Isaac Pampe, Seth Mitchell, and Connor Travis. Members continue to search for ways to give back to the community by being involved in service activities, such as manning the Bucket Brigade during the Christmas light display, clearing tables at various fundraisers, placing flags on the graves of veterans for Memorial Day, sending valentines to soldiers and veterans, and filling shoeboxes for Operation Christmas Child. They also do landscaping at the fairgrounds and share their projects with residents of nursing homes in the area.

Members of the Hilltoppers continue to excel with their 4-H projects. Many have won awards at the county fair such as Showmanship, champion animals, the Herdsmanship award as well as state fair awards in the general projects areas. We have had state champions in the tractor driving contest. Over the years members have been awarded Superior ratings with their projects at the Illinois State Fair. During the 2018 state fair, leader Terry Fleming was inducted into the Illinois 4-H Hall of Fame.

The Hilltoppers 4-H Club is honored to have families with members from three generations over the years--the Bob Ritter family and the Ken Fleming family--and one family of four generations--the Wayne Pitts family.

Members are very grateful for the many ways the community has supported 4-H throughout the years and are always looking for ways to lend a helping hand. 4-H takes a lot of time and effort, but it is a lot of fun as well and is a place where new and lasting friendships are formed!

As one of the first original members of the Hilltoppers commented, 4-H is an opportunity for youth to gain skills that they will continue to use throughout their adult lives. 4-H still offers that opportunity today. Some things never change!

Noble Area

Southern Smilers

2nd Thurs. @ 6:30 PM/Noble Lions Club

The Southern Smilers made around 200 red, white and blue flower bouquets for the veteran’s graves for Memorial Day last year.

Ridge Runners

3rd Mon. @ 6:30 PM/Wynoose Comm. Bldg.

Stringtown Area

Rowcroppers

2nd Wed. @ 7:00 PM/Stringtown Parish

In the past, the Rowcroppers have participated in several community service projects including recycling, blood drives, child seat safety checks, bucket brigades, Salvation Army, Adopt a Family, Big Brother Big Sister Bowling, 4-H Lemonade Stand, etc. Currently our club does a monthly paper drive from the Olney Daily Mail. The proceeds from this activity helps fund all our recreational and services the Rowcroppers provide. Recreational activities are always a fun time for the Rowcroppers. Some of the activities that the Rowcroppers have participated in include eating out (Pizza Hut, Bobes, Joe’s, Monicals, Buffalo Wild Wings, Ponderosa, Ryan’s, Golden Corral, McDonald’s, Hovey’s, El Catcus, Dairy Queen, etc.), bowling in Effingham and Olney, Sky Zone in Evansville, Knights Action Park in Springfield, Holiday World in Santa Claus Indiana, Walter’s in Evansville (miniature golf, laser tag, arcade games, etc.), cooking workshop, arts and crafts (creating pictures, painting t-shirts, decorating goodie bags, wrapping Christmas presents, making tie blankets), St. Louis Cardinal baseball games, going to the movies, lock-ins, camping, and much more. Everyone gets a vote on the activities and everything suggested is discussed and voted on.

Country Clovers

1st Sat. @ 9:30 AM/Stringtown Parish

The Country Clovers 4-H club was formed in 2013. The club meets on the first Saturday of the month at the St. Joseph Stringtown Parish Center. This year, there are 43 members in the club. Jenny Hancock, Jodi Steber, and Lora Kocher serve as the club’s leaders. While club members are enrolled in a variety of projects, such as Cooking, Photography, Weather, Forestry, Woodworking, and others, over 50% of the club members are enrolled in a project pertaining to Animal Science. The club chose “Animal Science” as its club focus for this year. Tours, guest speakers, and community service projects have been planned to help members learn more about this project area. The club’s 4-H year is off to a great start!

Berryville Area

Berryville Jr. Farmers

2nd Wed. @ 7:00 PM/Berryville Comm. Bldg.

Berryville Junior Farmers was formed in the mid 1960's and then reformed again in the mid 80's. Our group shows a variety of projects at the fair including rabbits, hogs, electrical and woodworking projects, cooking and many more. The kids enjoy doing a variety of activities where we have visited a local dairy farm, had a fire safety lesson and have listened to the history of the group from a former member. Every year we host a Trunk or Treat at the Berryville Community Building and we have a Soup Supper in March. We meet once a month at the Berryville Community Building.

Cloverbud Only Clubs

Stringtown Cloverbuds

1st Sat. @ 9:30 AM/Stringtown Parish

Hello, my name is Isaac Pampe and this is my eleventh and final year in 4-H. This year I am taking Sheep and Rabbits, and today I will be discussing the impact that livestock has had on my childhood.

My first year of 4-H, I took a rabbit to the fair, and I sat through that long Wednesday showing my rabbit. If I’m being honest, I hated that day. I sat around for hours to only show my rabbit a handful of times. However, this taught me that good things come to those who wait, as my rabbit that year made it to the championship round. During my second year, my sister and I bought our first sheep. We already owned several sheep at the house, but none of them were of show quality. Brittany, as her name would come to be, quickly became my favorite, and my sheep showing career began. Unfortunately, my first few years I showed awful. My sheep simply couldn’t compete with the other breeds, which were massive compared to my Tunis breed. Though my sheep weren’t able to compete in the overall classes at the fair, I made leaps and bounds on my showing technique. I started off as the worst shower in the ring, and within five years I won junior showmanship, and I have gotten reserve senior showmanship every year since. Especially to the younger members, winning isn’t everything in the ring. I’ve never won any event outside of my breed, as my sheep are just small. However, by focusing on the things I could control, I’ve also won other awards that didn’t involve showing my sheep, such as the herdsmanship award. This award is given to the 4-H’er with the cleanest stalls and best kept walkway. This award takes no talent, just hard work and it can be won at any age. My siblings and I have won a total of five times total, just by keeping our area clean and being there to answer questions when people stop by. The fair has many teachable moments for those who aren’t around livestock. Therefore, I encourage all you young ones out there to take pride at the fair, and to put forth the effort to win the herdsmanship award.

And to conclude, I encourage you to do your best in 4-H, whether you show livestock, give speeches, or other projects such as foods. 4-H has helped me become more responsible, and has helped me meet many new people that I never would’ve met otherwise. But lastly, and most relevant for me right now, is the impact that 4-H has had on my applications for college. The records that we all hate have helped me to keep track of my community service, and I am able to tell of all the experience 4-H has given me, potentially saving me thousands of dollars. And I know, I’m talking to a bunch of elementary school kids. I was in your shoes, and it all goes by fast. Soon, you’ll be applying for colleges and you’ll be very thankful that you kept track of everything. Lastly, I would like to thank Terry Fleming and Amber Scherer for their leadership throughout the years, and I hope younger members will be as thankful as I am in the next few years.

More Photos in Wednesday’s edition.











