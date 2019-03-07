Friday, March 8 through Sunday, March 10 the 62nd Annual Fulton County Town and Country Art Show will be held.

Exhibit drop-off is Friday, March 8 between 4 to 7 p.m.



Art Exhibit Hours are Saturday, March 9, 1 to 5 p.m. and Sunday, March 10, 1 to 3 p.m.



Exhibits may be viewed at the Donaldson Center, Wallace Park, 250 S. Avenue D.



A showcase featuring the work of John McCance will be shown at the art show this year!