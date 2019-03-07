MACOMB — On Friday, March 1, Macomb Police discovered traces of methamphetamine in a home on Jackson Street.

The suspect, 38-year-old Sean Ford, was on parole for an undisclosed incident when parole officers performed a routine inspection of his home. A plastic baggie from Ford’s home was submitted to the Macomb Police Department for analysis. It tested positive for methamphetamine.

Ford was arrested by Macomb Police for possession of methamphetamine under 5 grams, and is being held at a bond of $1,000 at McDonough County Jail.



For comments or questions on this article, email editor@mcdonoughvoice.com