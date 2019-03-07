WIU faculty and staff, supporters call for support and a new direction

MACOMB — The steps of Sherman Hall on the Western Illinois University campus played host to more than 100 people who came to rally support for the 132 who received layoff notices from university administration this past Friday, March 1.

The rally was organized by the UPI Local 4100 and faculty leadership, who wanted to “show solidarity for our colleagues” who are being affected by the layoffs, according to UPI spokesperson Jim LaPrad.

He said faculty and staff have been dealing with uncertainty for the past few years, since the first of what are now three sets of mass layoffs at the university. “It’s become the norm,” he said of the collective uncertainty.

The most recent layoffs on March 1 included 29 faculty and 103 staff from across the university, with some departments losing as many as five of their seven office staff, some in key roles such as program coordination, he said. “We still don’t know what it all looks like,” he said.

UPI, along with the Democratic Women of McDonough County and Indivisible of West Central Illinois have circulated an online petition entitled “Buy Into Western Illinois University,” which they intend to present to Governor J. B. Pritzker. The petition calls for the governor to appoint a new Board of Trustees at the university, and asks for emergency funding for the current fiscal year to help rescind pending layoffs and prevent future layoffs and program eliminations. As of Wednesday evening, the petition had garnered 5,263 signatures, with a goal of 7,500.



Speakers

A number of speakers including faculty, staff, and students spoke about how the layoffs and planned program eliminations are adversely affecting the university and community in many ways. They also voiced their support for faculty and staff who have been laid off or are otherwise affected by the layoffs.

Byron Oden is a Building Service Worker at WIU. He said he received a layoff notice, but in actuality, others would be laid off, because he has seniority as a civil servant.

He said the relationship between the administration and its employees, like other important relationships, required truthfulness by all parties.

“We haven’t had that truth,” he said of the administration.

He said the situation at the university requires a response which includes self-defense, and prioritizing relationships with other people. “Today, we have to respond. That’s where we are right now…. Stay together, count on each other, reach out to each other. In the end, all we have is each other,” he said.

City Council member Gayle Carper said she had taught at WIU for more than 20 years, and she was “appalled that these people have been laid off.”

She said the Macomb City Council is doing what it can to help, including providing local training for those who have been laid off, and making contact with state government. She said Mayor Mike Inman has spoken with the (Lieutenant) Governor, and plans to speak with the governor.

“I hope that we can have a miracle come through from Springfield,” she said.

Dr. Laura Ebert Wallace said she “fail(ed) to see how this administration’s actions support” its core values set forth in its “Higher Values in Higher Learning” statement.

She said three of the university’s four counselors in the University Counseling Center had been laid off. The counselors provide assistance to students who may be struggling with psychological concerns.

“Our students are disproportionately first generation students. They need more support, not less,” she said.



The rallying call

The main call given by organizers was to support everyone in the community who are being affected by the layoffs. In-between speakers, organizer Heather McMeekan and UPI President John Miller led participants in a number of chants and called for an end to more layoffs.

“We are watching for the third time: cuts, layoffs. Enough!” Miller shouted. The crowd assembled cheered in agreement.

Miller also pointed out a silver lining, noting the number of signatures, and the fact that two of the area’s state legislators are now calling for emergency funding for WIU. He also said people from a number of Illinois public universities - which he then listed off - have contacted him to ask how they can help. He said the word is finally spreading.

He said the university needs a new board and a new vision that invests in the classrooms, students and community.

“All we hear is about cuts. We don’t hear the good things about faculty and staff. We’ve got a lot of work to do. We’ve got a battle in front of us, but if we come together, we will win,” he said.

He said the union plans to take the petition to Springfield on March 14.



