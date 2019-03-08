Concerts set for Sunday, March 10, and Wednesday, March 14

Alasdair Fraser

and Natalie Haas

Website — http:// www.alasdairandnatalie.com

Video — https://www.youtube.com/ watch?v=RrbyxBp-Q8E

Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas — Scotland's premier fiddle ambassador and sizzlingly-talented Californian cellist — bring driving rhythms and the groove of Scottish tunes to Bishop Hill Creative Commons on Sunday, March 10.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m., and is open to guests of all ages. Tickets are $25 and available at Eventbrite.com.

The musical partnership between consummate performer Alasdair Fraser, "the Michael Jordan of Scottish fiddling," and brilliant Californian cellist, Natalie Haas, spans the full spectrum between intimate chamber music and ecstatic dance energy.

Over the last 16 years of creating a buzz at festivals and concert halls across the world, they have truly set the standard for fiddle and cello in traditional music. They continue to thrill audiences internationally with their virtuosic playing, their near-telepathic understanding, and the joyful spontaneity and sheer physical presence of their music.

The duo's debut recording, Fire & Grace, won the coveted the Scots Trad Music "Album of the Year" award, the Scottish equivalent of a Grammy.

Since its release, the two have gone on to record three more critically-acclaimed albums that blend a profound understanding of the Scottish tradition with cutting-edge string explorations. In additional to performing, they both have motivated generations of string players through their teaching at fiddle camps across the globe.

For more information, visit bishophillcommons.com.

Gangspil

Website — http:// www.trad.dk

Video — https:// www.youtube.com/ watch?v=0tEmlGKvu4Y

Gangspil — a Danish folk trio of Sonnich Lydom (accordion, harmonica, vocals), Kristian Bugge (fiddle, vocals), and Viðar Skrede (guitar) — will take listeners on an entertaining and variated journey through the traditions of Danish folk music at Bishop Hill Creative Commons on Wednesday, March 13.

The show will begin with a potluck dinner at 6 p.m., with music starting at 7 p.m., and is open to guests of all ages.

Tickets are $20 and available at Eventbrite.com.

These lively musicians perform old dance tunes and songs from every corner of their Scandinavian home country, from rural islands like Læsø to the metropol Copenhagen, including a few of their own compositions.

Expect everything from wild polkas and jigs to lyrical waltzes, fiery reels and happy hopsas, plus the exotic “Sønderhoning” dance tunes from the famous Island of Fanø, and long forgotten songs from all over the country; an unforgettable live experience spiced up with humor and stories from their many years on the road.

They perform and have performed with some of the most exciting and well-know musicians from the Danish and Nordic folk scene.

To learn more about Viðar Skrede, visit vidarskrede.com