Richard L. Penland, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Feb. 25, 2019.

Richard L. Penland, 67, of San Antonio, Texas, was charged with three counts of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child on Feb. 25, 2019. He presented himself to the Fulton County Sheriff’s Department on March 3, 2019 after being informed that an outstanding Fulton County warrant had been issued against him.

The charges are a result of an investigation by Canton Police Department detectives involving a series of alleged incidents that occurred between 1994 and 2000. The alleged incidents occurred within the city limits of Canton as well as in Texas, where Penland could face additional charges. The victim, who recently came forward as an adult to report the incidents, was a Canton resident.

He posted the requisite 10 percent $25,000 cash bond of the $250,000 bail set forth by the judge who issued the warrant and was released with a Fulton County Circuit Court date of April 3, 2019. The charge of predatory criminal sexual assault of a child is a Class X felony which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of six years and a maximum sentence of 30 years. It is also punishable by a fine of up to $25,000. All suspects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.