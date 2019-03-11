1. Call to Order

2. Pledge of Allegiance to the Flag - Prayer

3. Roll Call

3-A Approval for Electronic Attendance by Councilwoman Henton Due to Family Medical

Emergency

4. Presentation of Consent Agenda

4-A Approve Minutes of Council Meeting on February 25, 2019

4-B Approve and Authorize Payment of Accounts Payable March 12, 2019

4-C Raffle License: Olney Little League

4-D Raffle License: First National Bank in Olney

4-E Resolution: Authorize an EDA Revolving Loan Balance Reduction for David Cordell & Angela

Cordell

5. Removal of Items from Consent Agenda

6. Consideration of Consent Agenda

7. Consideration of Items Removed From Consent Agenda

8. Presentation of Ordinances, Resolutions, Etc.

8-A Bid Opening: Sale of 522 W. Butler Street (City Manager Barker)

8-B Possible Ordinance: Authorize Sale of Real Property at 522 W. Butler Street (City Manager

Barker)

8-C Resolution: Support SWAN Grant Application (City Manager Barker/Linda Bookwalter) 8-D Request: Class S Liquor License for The Fireside at the Spring Crash Event (Doug Westall/Tosha Hancock)

8-E Discussion/Resolution: Authorize Agreement for Recycling Services Between the City of Olney and Kenny Wilson, doing business as Wilson Metals (Mayor Lambird)

8-F Resolution: Accept Quote for Two In-Car Computers for the Police Department & Amend the Budget for Fiscal Year 2018/2019 (City Manager Barker)

8-G Resolution: Acknowledge CDAP Grant Award for Repairs to the Elliott Street Bridge & Authorize Charleston Engineering to Provide Necessary Work for the Repair Project (City Manager Barker)

9. Reports from Elected and Appointed Officials 9-A Status Report-City Manager

9-B RCDC Report

9-C Chamber of Commerce Report

9-D Parks & Recreation Board Report 9-E Tourism Board Report

10. Public Comments/Presentations

11. 2019/2020 Budget Discussions

11-A Water Fund (City Treasurer Guinn) 11-B Sewer Fund (City Treasurer Guinn) 11-C Tourism Fund (City Treasurer Guinn)

12. Adjourn