Canton Ingersoll eighth grader Joseph Norton capped his junior high career winning at state championship in the 112-pound division at this weekend’s IESA Class 1A State Finals.

The event was held at the Convocation Center on the campus of North-ern Illinois University.



Norton (43-3) won all four of his matches by pinfall during the two-day event.



After pinning Jeremy Zimmer of Manteno in 40 seconds in the opening round, he would pin Bryan Gil of Beardstown MS in 2:00 to advance to the semifinals.



In the semis. Norton would defeat Marco Spinazzola of Peotone by pinfall in 3:07 to move on to the title contest. There he would complete his championship run by pinning Reese Finch from Rockridge in 1:39 to capture the crown.



It completed a postseason for Norton that saw him win all nine of his matches by pinfall.



In addition to Norton taking first place honors, eighth grader Trevor Hedges would capture third place in the 90-pound division.



Hedges would defeated Jaedyn Bloomfield, Rochester by major decision, 13-3 in the opening round before he would pin Coal City’s Landin Benson in 35 seconds in the quarterfinals.



In the semifinals, hedges would be defeated by Hunter Robbins of Illini Bluffs by an 8-4 decision. Hedges would respond however by winning his final two matches.



He beat Tremont’s Mason Mark by a 3-1 decision in the wrestleback semis to earn a spot in the third place match. There, he would post an 8-0 major decision victory over Mercer County’s Ethan Monson to wrap up his season with a final record of 42-7.



Results for other Canton Ingersoll wrestlers included the following:



First round wrestlebacks

185 pounds - Tyler Li, Buffalo Grove Twin Groves defeated Andrew Eustice, seventh grader, Canton Ingersoll, (16-19) by pinfall. 2:59.



Second round wrestlebacks

65 - Maddux Steele, fifth grader, Canton Ingersoll defeated Nathan Harrison, Roxana by pinfall, 0:37

70 - Nathan Randle, Island Lake Matthews defeated Jack Jochums, sixth grader, Canton Ingersoll (29-14) by decision, 7-0

80 - John Davis, eighth grader Canton Ingersoll defeated Noah Piepenbrink, Buffalo Grove Twin Groves by major decision, 9-1.

85 - Duncan Harn, sixth grader, Canton Ingersoll defeated Jack Thompson, Camp Point Central by decision, 6-0.

215 - Noah Jorgensen, Taylor Ridge Rockridge, defeated Lucas Smith, eighth grader, Canton Ingersoll, (26-15) by major decision, 9-0.



Quarterfinal wrestlebacks

65 - Aidan Scholwin, Pontiac JHS defeated Steele (17-12) by pinfall 3:38

80 - Miles Corder, Sandwich, defeated John Davis (34-7) by decision, 11-5.

85 - Nolan Mrozowski, Rochester, defeated Harn (42-7) by decision, 9-6.



In the team standings, Canton Ingersoll placed 11th out of 78 teams that were represented in Class 1A competition, recording 65 points.



Coal City won the team title with 155 points, followed by Rockridge (113.5), Roxana (108), Tremont (90), Port Byron Riverdale (89), Braidwood Reed-Custer (77), Pontiac (73), Princeton Logan (73), Erie (72.5), Clinton (65.5) and Canton Ingersoll.