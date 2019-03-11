The Ridgway Chapter of the Illinois Audubon Society will meet at 7 PM at the First Presbyterian Church in Olney on Tuesday, March 19. The First Presbyterian Church is at 227 East Elm St., two blocks east of the post office. The topic to be presented is the geography and wildlife of Bhutan.

Bhutan is a small Buddhist kingdom tucked between China and India, with dramatic landscapes that range from subtropical plains to steep mountains and valleys in the high Himalayas. The variety of geological features results in a myriad of animal and plant species among the many different ecological systems. In fact, the Eastern Himalayas have been identified as a global biodiversity hotspot and included among the 234 globally outstanding eco-regions of the world.

Dr. Dirk Rosenberg, a local chapter member, will show a PowerPoint presentation of his travels in Bhutan. A wide variety of landscapes, plants and animals as well as cultural adaptation to these harsh environments will be illustrated in the program.



The Illinois Audubon Society was established in 1897, the oldest nonprofit independent conservation organization in Illinois. Its membership roll includes statewide chapters ,independent conservation organizations, and many at large supporters. The society operates as a land trust with wildlife sanctuaries throughout Illinois. If you care about Illinois' vital landscapes, we encourage your support by becoming a member of the Illinois Audubon society and the local Ridgway chapter. The public is invited to the Ridgway meetings.