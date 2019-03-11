The Spoon River College softball teams split a pair of games as it continued its spring trip Saturday.

The Lady Snappers opened the day with a 6-0 victory over Itasca.



In the circle, Ashlyn Towery and Kamryn Meacham combined for a one-hit shutout. Towery struck out four in four innings, while Meacham added two in her three innings.



SRC tallied three runs in each of the first two innings. In the first, Towery, Tina Foglesong and Samantha Miner knocked in one run each. In the second, Jurnee Adams recorded a pair of RBIs, while Miner added her second RBI of the contest.



Miner had three of SRC’s eight hits in the contest. Itasca also committed three errors, compared to two for Spoon River.



The second game of the day saw the Lady Snappers drop a 7-1 decision to Eastern Florida.

Eastern Florida tallied a single run in the first before adding three runs in the third and three more in the fifth.



Spoon River would tally its lone run of the contest in the top of the seventh.



The Lady Snappers had just two hits, one each by Miner and Kaela Hangebrauck, with Hangebrauck recording the lone RBI.



In the circle, April Hoover took the loss, pitching 2 1/3 innings. Meacham would hurl the final 3 2/3 innings for SRC.



After a day off Sunday, Spoon River (3-11) continues play in Florida with games against Anoka-Ramsey at noon and Crowder at 2 p.m.