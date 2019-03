Pictured, front from the left, are students at Westview who had February Lunch with Mrs. Grzanich

Pictured, front from the left, are students at Westview who had February Lunch with Mrs. Grzanich: Colton Liggin and Katelynn Owens. Back: Kynlee Duckworth, Lucy Teal and Cloie Gilliam. Congratulations!