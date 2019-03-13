MACOMB — McDonough County Engineer Rick Walker told members of the county board's road and bridge committee Thursday that more work needs to be done on Spring Lake Road. He said that he inspected it recently after receiving complaints.

"I haven't seen any safety issues," Walker said. "The road is rough in spots. We'll mill it and add a sealcoat, and then we'll coat it again next year."

Committee member Dick Marcott, who lives in the Spring Lake area, said, "Some sections are in very poor shape. I drive 30 miles an hour over those spots, but I know most people drive 65 and that's not safe."

In other business, Walker reported that he has a March 21 meeting with the general contractor on the Cardinal Point wind farm project. He said roads to be used to deliver 41 wind turbines to local farms need to be graveled and would be restored when the work is completed. Walker said work should begin in May and the project should take about one year to complete.

The county engineer said he temporarily lifted seasonal weight limits on county roads Tuesday. Walker said they would be restored when temperatures reach 40 degrees.

The county highway department website alerts drivers when the weight limits are not being enforced. Committee chairman Trevor Toland said the full season for weight limits runs from January 15 through April 15.

County Board Chairman George Dixon said grain haulers will work with the county if they know there will be periods when they can drive heavier loads. "It's good that we can lift the limits when we've got cold temperatures to keep the roads solid," he said.

Walker told the committee that the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad has hired Kansas-based Olsen Engineering to look at drainage issues on railroad properties in Adair and Prairie City. The county had commissioned a hydraulic study for Adair that indicated larger pipes should be installed to carry the water.

Toland reported that a January meeting with members of the Hancock County Board resulted in a decision not to repair the Baptist Creek Bridge on the county line. "They have tabled the issue after we expressed concerns over the cost," Walker added. "They said they want to be good neighbors."

Walker also expressed cost concerns about the bridge west of Colchester in Township District #1. He said it could cost at least $800,000 to add three spans and raise the road level by two feet, and suggested the county could do less expensive repairs. He said the bridge is so narrow that sparks fly off the snow plow when it drives across.

The county engineer said there would be a June bid letting for work on the Sugar Creek Bridge west of Vermont. Walker said the county hopes to acquire all property right of way by May.

Project engineer Scott Hance told the committee that he has surveyed bridge culvert replacements for North 500th Road in Lamoine Township and for the corner of Reed and Mercer streets in Prairie City. He said that he has also started county and township bridge inspections.

Walker said a pre-construction meeting is scheduled for March 18 for deck beam replacement on the Hogwallow Creek Bridge along County Highway 26.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com



