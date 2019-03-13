MACOMB — Patrolling sheriff's deputies are watching over the 10 wind turbines stored on a lot in Tennessee, Illinois.

Sheriff Nick Petitgout told the McDonough County Board's law and legal committee on Monday that his deputies will keep their eyes on the turbines until Capital Power is ready to move them onto local farms this summer.

Petitgout told the committee that the lead contractor for the installation project has asked his department to provide security during the road use portion of the wind farm effort.

The sheriff also reported that the average daily prisoner population in the McDonough County Jail in February was 38. Petitgout said two new squad cars would be put into service within the next two months. "The fleet's looking pretty good and it doesn't cost us a lot in maintenance," he said.

Petitgout said testing and interviews are scheduled April 6 for applicants wanting to be sheriff's deputies. He said the upcoming retirement of Deputy Tom Pledge will create a vacancy in the department.

The sheriff said 10 applications have been received so far but that he expects more this month.

In other business, the committee heard from Veterans Assistance Superintendent Ric Smart that vans made nine trips in February to take 28 veterans to medical appointments at the VA Center in Iowa City. He said bad weather on two other days caused seven veterans to miss their appointments.

Smart said $1,703 was spent to assist nine veterans with living expenses in February.

The committee received a written report from Waste Management on February activity at the Envirofil landfill in Macomb. A total of 3,250 tons of waste was put into the landfill. The highest amount of content, 39.82 percent, was from McDonough County. Another 31.5 percent came from Schuyler County and 12.96 percent came from Fulton County.



Reach Patrick Stout by email at pstout@mcdonoughvoice.com