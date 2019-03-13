Erman D. Sturm

Erman D. Sturm, 95, of Galva, passed away at 10:44 a.m. Monday, March 11, 2019 in the emergency room at OSF Saint Luke Medical Center in Kewanee.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, March 14 at Rux Funeral Home in Galva. Rev. Karen Martin will officiate. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will be in the Galva Cemetery. Memorials may be directed to the Grace United Methodist Church.

He was born May 14, 1923 in Geneseo, the son of Ross and Cora (Clark) Sturm. He married Esther L. Kuster on Dec.19, 1948 at St. Peter’s Evangelical Church UCC in Kewanee and she preceded him in death on June 18, 2017.

Survivors include his son, Roger (Juana) Sturm of Galva, and several nieces and nephews. He was also preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Orville Sturm; and two sisters, Blanche Daniels and Marjorie Klavon.

Erman graduated from Geneseo High School. He was a grain and livestock farmer for many years. He enjoyed his farming operation and had been a 4-H Leader for Burns Township and received awards for his conservation practices. He also had been a member of the Flemish-American Club where he enjoyed dancing, and in his early years had been a member of the Royal Youth. Erman had a love for music and played the mandolin in the Cadian String Ensemble and had done performances at Soldier Field and Niagara Falls.

