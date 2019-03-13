It was not due to lack of effort or lack of fight, but Western Illinois’ Cinderella run at the Summit League Tournament in Sioux Falls, South Dakota came to an end in Monday night’s semifinal as the Leathernecks fell to North Dakota State 76-73.

Western Illinois had two good looks at the end of regulation to tie it, but Kobe Webster’s three-pointer spun out and C.J. Duff’s buzzer-beater hit the front iron.



“In my mind, I should have shot on my first look,” Webster (24 points) said. “I crossed over and had some space, but I just missed.”



Western was down most of the night and trailed by as many as 15, but the Leathernecks chipped away in the second half, even taking a brief lead on a Duff (seven points) three-pointer before a 7-0 Bison run put NDSU ahead for good.



“It was a hard-fought game, it was a good college basketball game,” WIU coach Billy Wright said. “Both teams played hard. We got down big but in the second half we did a really good job battling back.



“It came down to one or two possessions.”



North Dakota State came out on fire from three, hitting its first six three-pointers to take an early lead.



The Bison would go 14-of-26 from beyond the arc for the game, but only 4-of-12 in the second half as Western made its move on the defensive end.



“We made a few adjustments, made them feel our presence a little more,” Webster said. “We tried to get out on them on the kickouts. They missed a few and we were able to capitalize but not enough overall.”



Western would keep battling but whenever the Leathernecks made a move, the Bison, in particular Sam Griesel (20 points) would have an answer.



“He’s always been confident with his shot, he’s a young man who can pick and pop and is that stretch,” Wright said. “We tried rotating to him, a few different things but you can see how his confidence has grown over the course of the season.”



Ben Pyle added 14 for Western while Brandon Gilbeck added a double-double of 11 points and 11 rebounds.



Gilbeck’s lone block of the night gave Western one last chance with 19 seconds left, but the last two shots would be off the mark, ending the WIU season.



“Give Billy and Western Illinois credit, they are playing such a good brand of basketball,” North Dakota State coach David Richman said. “We talk about making teams take tough, contested twos and Kobe Webster, he tested us all night, for all 39 minutes he played.”