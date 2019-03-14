March 19, 1951 – March 10, 2019

Alice Jean (Fouty) Mitchell, 67, of Kansas City, Missouri, and formerly of Jasper County, Illinois, passed away Sunday, March 10, 2019, at her home, after a two year battle with cancer.

Funeral services celebrating Jean’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m., Friday, March 22, 2019, at the Meyer Funeral Home in Newton, Illinois, with Mike Knepper officiating. Burial will be in the Brick Cemetery north west of Newton, Illinois. Visitation will be held 5:00-7:00 p.m., Thursday, March 21, 2019, at the funeral home. The obituary can be viewed and condolences left at www.meyerfh.com.

Jean was born on March 19, 1951, in Effingham, Illinois, the daughter of James Frederick and Lora Ellen (Stewart) Fouty. She married Donald E. Mitchell, on April 6, 1968, in Olney, Illinois, and he survives. Jean attended Newton Community High School. She worked at International Shoe Company in Olney, Illinois; retail sales in ladies apparel in Mattoon Illinois, Chickasha, Oklahoma and at the Dillard’s Department Store in Marion Illinois. In 2007, Jean and Donald moved to Kansas City, Missouri, and she retired as a homemaker.

Jean is survived by her husband of 50 years, Donald E Mitchell of Kansas City, Missouri; mother, Lora Fouty of Newton; sons, Michael E. (Christy) Mitchell of Harrisburg, Kevin L. (Laurel) Mitchell of Carlsbad, California and Eric A. (Sabrina) Mitchell of Kansas City, Missouri; grandchildren, Dylan Mitchell, Brenden Mitchell, Carson Mitchell, Owen Mitchell, Jacob Mitchell and Quinn Ellen Mitchell; sister, Linda (Rick) Seamon of Oblong.

Jean was preceded in death by her father James Frederick Fouty.