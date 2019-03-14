Two retirements were announced with the replacements also agreed upon at the Pontiac Township High School District 90 meeting Monday night.

Chuck Prong and Ruth Ann Rodino will be leaving the Career & Technical Education Department, according to chairman Parker Bane.

Prong is a longtime instructor in the auto portion of the department. Taking over will be Vincent Hobart, who currently has a business in Chenoa.

Rodino has taught the nursing program and will be leaving the CNA/Medical Terminology instruction in the hands of Beth Kuerth. The board approved the moves.

In his report to the board, Bane also stated that there are 11 staff members who offer a wide range of instruction topics.

Later in the meeting, the board also approved other hires, among them is Jake Krause moving from volunteer assistant to paid assistant for softball. He replaces Amy Isykrzycki, who is now a volunteer coach.

Also on the ball diamond, Luke Gschwendtner was approved as a volunteer assistant coach for the baseball team.

Cheryl Krueger was approved as a substitute.

Supt. Jon Kilgore, who made the hiring recommendations, also reported on the financial report and provided a building and grounds update.

Kilgore said that he met with the finance committee and the district's cash flow, with only four months, shows it is still on target with meeting the expectations of a balanced budget.

Also, he said that a 5-year plan of facility repair, replacements and renovations was put together. The buildings and grounds committees and finance committee would like Kilgore to move forward with a more detailed proposal for an approximately $1 million project for the updates, renovation and repairs of the commons entrance, bathrooms, the auditorium and gym for potential beginning of work being summer 2020.

Also, the big-ticket items includes the main roof as part of that plan, and that the parking lots need to be redone at some point. The safety improvements, main roof replacement and parking lot recoating will be an estimated $4 million, in which funds restricted for capital projects will be used.

Kilgore recommended the renewal of Pontiac's membership to the Illinois High School Association for the 2019-20 school year.

PTHS Principal Eric Bohm reported that the “Spread the Word to End the Word” assembly took place on March 6. He also noted that faculty has made progress in grade-level expectations and assessment inventory.

LACC Director Tera Graves reported that the anticipated enrollment for the 2019-20 school year is 358, which is an increase.