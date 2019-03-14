Dunn, Parmalee, Farr and Moore set for Aug. 10 concert in Galva Park District

The lineup for the sixth annual Back Road Music Festival is set.

Tyler Farr will round out the country music gathering Aug. 10 at the Galva Park District.

“Tyler Farr is a huge asset for us,” said Back Road co-organizer Nik Grafelman. “We didn’t know we were going to get him until just a little while ago.”

Grafelman said Farr is a perfect fit in the Back Road lineup, which starts with Clare Dunn at 4 p.m. followed by the band Parmalee, Farr and headliner Justin Moore.

“He’s been on the road a lot and he’s a rising artist,” Grafelman said of Farr. “We seem to get pretty lucky and catch artists right before they become huge.”

Putting together this year’s lineup came with a few challenges — like the breakup of Walker McGuire shortly after the duo was announced as part of the Back Road festival.

“It took a little longer this year,” Grafelman said. “That’s just the luck of the draw — we’ve figured out some years it will take two months to put together and other years it might take six months.”

“If this was our first year doing it, it probably would have freaked us out a little bit,” Grafelman said of losing Walker McGuire.

But Dunn quickly filled the vacancy, and Grafelman and Tyler Glaser completed the lineup with Parmalee and Farr.

“We feel like we have the right amount of energy throughout the whole show,” Grafelman said. “I think this is our best lineup yet.”

Now that the heavy work is done, Grafelman said attention turns to the “other million details” involved with making the festival run like a well-oiled machine.

In a couple of weeks, organizers will start working on side stage performers, with an emphasis on giving local artists an opportunity to showcase their talents.

“We just want to fill the park and make sure everybody has a good time, like they do every year,” Grafelman said. “It’s hard to believe it’s really been six years.”

“This wouldn’t be able to happen without all the people that help out,” he added. “Everybody embraces it. Galva is a good community.”

About Tyler Farr

When his debut album Redneck Crazy released in 2013, Nashville recording artist Tyler Farr landed at No. 2 on the Billboard Country Albums Chart and No. 5 on the Billboard Top 200.

The Missouri native’s dry wit and energetic live show soon earned him coveted opening slots touring with Jason Aldean, Florida Georgia Line, Brantley Gilbert and Lee Brice.

With the release of his highly anticipated sophomore album Suffer in Peace in 2015, Farr once again landed in the top 5 on both the Billboard Top 200 Albums and Billboard Country Albums Chart, making Farr the only solo male country artist to have his first two studio albums debut in the top 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart.

Farr has three No. 1 songs to his credit and recently released his latest single “Love By The Moon” in advance of his third studio album.

Ticket information

Tickets for the sixth annual Back Road concert are available online — www.thebackroadmusicfestival.com — at $45 for general admission and $65 for the Hog Trough.

Tickets can also be purchased locally at the Galva Pharmacy and Hog Country Studios in Kewanee.