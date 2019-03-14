Fulton County Board Chairman Jason Strandberg announced during Tuesday's regular board meeting that County Clerk Jim Nelson is retiring May 31.

Fulton County Board Chairman Jason Strandberg announced during Tuesday’s regular board meeting that County Clerk Jim Nelson is retiring May 31.



“I hope he enjoys his retirement,” Strandberg said. “He deserves it.”



Nelson is on the ballot for the April 2 election; Strandberg noted that Nelson had not previously expected to retire for a few more years.



The board will appoint an individual to the County Clerk position, and that person will serve until the 2020 election.



Because Nelson ran on the Democratic ticket, the individual appointed to take his place will need to be a registered Democrat.



Strandberg noted that Nelson is a vital asset to the county and it will be difficult to replace him.



“It’s a big loss to the county,” Strandberg commented. He expressed that the replacement will need to have administration experience and be knowledgable in taxes and elections.



Strandberg added that employees in the County Clerk’s Office have been asked if they would be interested in taking over Nelson’s position but, as far as he knows, none were.



Board member Neil Williams suggested that the county seek applications from the public. Board members agreed that the applications will go to Nelson who will then send the applications to the Executive Committee.



The position will be advertised in local media.



Strandberg told the Ledger Wednesday afternoon that he wants the appointment process as transparent as possible. While he has expressed interest in the County Clerk position, Strandberg said he has considered submitting a petition for the position in the future but not immediately.



“We will go through a straight up process just like with any other job,” Strandberg said.



“I loved being the County Clerk and think that I served the county well,” Nelson commented in an email Wednesday. “I streamlined the election process, helped every taxing body that requested help and in general, ran a professional office, where my staff did an outstanding job. In fact, I was fortunate to have and hire the best staff in the entire county. Am I biased? Absolutely!”



In other business, County Engineer Nicole Darling commented on the Highway Department’s struggle maintaining the roads.



Earlier in the meeting, a resident had expressed concern over the poor condition of the road in front of his home, County Highway 21.



Frost has been a big issue for the past six weeks, Darling said, and the constantly changing temperatures have been wrecking the roads,



Her department has been working 14-hour days just to lay rock and other work to try to make the roads passable.



Darling said they have been working on the roads that cannot be driven on first. The gravel roads are in the worst condition at the moment, she noted, and with current weather conditions the paved roads will soon have potholes.



The Fulton County Board also:



•Approved a $60,900 from Spoon River Mechanical Services to replace the air conditioning units at the Fulton County Jail. Monies will come from the county’s general fund, and work will begin March 25.



•Approved Economic Development and Tourism Chair Patrick O’Brian’s request to reform the Fulton County Long Range Planning Committee due to the capital projects the county has, such as repairs to the jail. O’Brian said the committee will be voluntary, and he will bring the committee back to the full board for approval of its members.



•Agreed that State’s Attorney Justin Jochums should review the county’s contract with BQ Solar as BQ Solar never signed the contract or paid the county for reserving a portion of county-owned land for the company; Board members wish for the contract to be dissolved.



•Approved putting the former ROE building in Lewistown up for sealed bids with the minimum bid set at $65,000



•Heard a report from Personnel and Legislative Committee Chair Carrie Blodgett that she is pulling vote of rules of order from the agenda as her committee is still working on correcting wording. Blogett noted her committee also pulled reappointment of Shelley Bergland to the Timber Hollis Fire Protection District over confusion on her decreased bond amount compared to other trustees; Board member Daniel Kumer said this bond amount is different due to districting.



•Approved a resolution recognizing March 16 through March 23 as Fulton County Agriculture Week and approved another resolution recognizing the Lewistown High School girls basketball team for placing third in the IHSA Class 1A State Tournament.