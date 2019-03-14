January 6, 1961 – March 12, 2019

Richard Len “Rick” Purcell, 58, of Oblong, IL passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at his residence.

It was Richard’s wish that there be no services. The family requests that expressions of sympathy may take the form of a contribution to the Oblong American Legion Post 219 and may be mailed to Pulliam Funeral Home P.O. Box 121 Oblong, IL 62449. Condolences and or memories may be sent to the family at www.oblongfuneralhome.com. Pulliam Funeral Home Oblong, IL is assisting the family with arrangements.

Rick was born in Olney, IL on January 6, 1961 to Carl and Janice Gay (Lingafelter) Purcell. He married Pam Short, they later divorced. Rick had worked at Tempco since 1998. Before that he had worked at Briggs Pottery for 18 years. He attended Newton Schools and was a member of the Palestine Eagles. He was an avid fantasy football player, enjoyed watching Nascar and the Dallas Cowboys.

Rick is survived by his parents, Carl and Janice Purcell, Willow Hill; life partner, Sherry Bruner, Oblong; two sons and daughter-in-law, Brandon Michael and Tina Purcell, Olney, Justin Wayne Purcell, Newton; a daughter, Kirsten Nicole Purcell, Hunt City; two grandchildren, Michael Wayne Purcell and Chloe Marie Purcell; two step-grandchildren, Jaleene Mikay Hemrich and Daniel Lee Hemrich; sister and brother-in-law, Debra Ann and John Bruner, Hunt City; two nieces, Shawna Ederer and Casey Strong, Tera and Ashlynn Ederer.

He was preceded in death by several uncles.