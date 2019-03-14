Newly released dash camera video shows the moments when a Travis County sheriff’s deputy was rescued after she drove into high water while responding to an emergency call near Austin, Texas, in December.

Deputy Jami Speights was on Littig Road in eastern Travis County Dec. 27 when she suddenly entered the water. She was on her way to a report about a person needing to be rescued on Bitting School Road.

The video shows how she suddenly entered the water. While she waited for rescue, she also heard another person who had been swept away by water screaming for help.

Over the next 45 minutes, both she and the man heard screaming on the video were rescued by an helicopter.