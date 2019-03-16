Eagle Point Solar one of the largest solar installers in the Midwest, invites the public from the Canton area to a free Solar Energy Breakfast and Learn to discuss solar technology, learn about equipment, and evaluate incentives which are currently available in the area.

The Breakfast and Learn will be held from 8 to 10 a.m. Thursday, March 28 at The Venue located at 23 W Pint Street, Canton. Breakfast will be provided by Eagle Point Solar. Breakfast will be served 8 to 8:30 a.m. followed by the seminar from 8:30 to 10 a.m. Due to limited seating, please RSVP by calling (563) 582-4044 or email: sales@eaglepointsolar.com.



The free Solar Breakfast and Learn will cover topics which include incentives for solar energy for residential, commercial, municipal and agricultural; how to offset the total costs via tax credits and equipment depreciation; 25-year solar production warranties; 40+ year production life expectancies; and reducing your current electric bills.